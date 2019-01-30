Nomkhita Mona | Creative industries spark growth

A column I wrote earlier this month referred to the sustainable development goals (SDGs) set by the UN and, in particular, how far we still needed to go as the African continent towards achieving these by 2030. Research by Afro-barometer had indicated that Africa’s main priority among these goals was the provision of decent work and the economic growth that would result from it.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.