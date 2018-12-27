An Educated Guess
Nobody owes graduates a job
Even as the class of 2018 sat down for their terminal examinations more than a few homegrown economists took to the airwaves – graduates face a jobless future.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.