Far-right resurgence is chilling

Twenty-five years ago right wingers and racists across the globe were a fringe. When two of their own, the detestable Clive Derby-Lewis and the dissembling Janusz Walus, murdered SA Communist Party leader Chris Hani in a desperate attempt to trigger a race war in our country, they were shunned throughout the globe except for small pockets of right-wing diehards

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.