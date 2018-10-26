Labour set to battle government

“It’s going to be a titanic battle. Let him bring it on”: the sum total of one ANC-aligned unionist’s reaction to finance minister’s Tito Mboweni’s pronouncements on Wednesday.

Addressing parliament on how the government is going to manage the public purse in the next three years, Mboweni declared that the government had identified the public service wage bill as one of the huge “risks”, saying it “remains the biggest cost pressure on the budget.

Over time‚ wages have crowded out other goods and services, and capital investment‚ particularly in health‚ education and defence.”

That was the reason, months after the state reached a significantly above-inflation wage agreement with organised labour, Treasury had now decided not to budget for the R30.2bn salary increases over the medium term, in the hope that “national and provincial departments will be expected to absorb these costs within their compensation baselines”.

“The department of public service and administration will work with national and provincial departments to help them manage the implementation of the agreement‚ while protecting our key developmental priorities,” Mboweni said.

Eastern Cape finance MEC and ANC provincial chairman Oscar Mabuyane echoed the sentiments, saying this long-suffering province would have to rejig its economic recovery plan as infrastructure projects would be affected.

The private sector – big business in particular – was quick to welcome the news, as a bold move by the former Reserve Bank governor. But is it?

Organised labour believes it is being picked on and made scapegoats for a host of problems that have nothing to do with it – among them corruption, maladministration and the ever-yawning inequality gap that workers have been highlighting for so many years.

And they may be correct, too, in their assumption that their government is not being entirely honest about what it’s actually planning to do.

Facing an election, the governing party may well be hoping to ride the wave, for now, only to surprise public servants with retrenchments after that all-important poll.

In fact Mboweni knew, long before his medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday, that he would get a big nod from the private sector and the credit rating agencies, if he was to make the right noises about the public sector wage bill.

That’s why, last week, he gave the hint, to which labour immediately responded.

Unions made it clear they would vehemently oppose any retrenchments.

Even a freezing of posts or a belt-tightening exercise that could mean settling for no or below inflation increments, they said, wouldn’t do it.