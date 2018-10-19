Dark days now frequent visitors
A dark, gloomy day today was, back in 1977. A panic-stricken, thoughtless regime had run out of ideas. Following a cabinet meeting they held the day before, they had decided to immediately pounce on about 70 South Africans, at the stroke of a pen declare 19 community and political organisations unlawful, and ban two newspapers.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.