Dark days now frequent visitors

A dark, gloomy day today was, back in 1977. A panic-stricken, thoughtless regime had run out of ideas. Following a cabinet meeting they held the day before, they had decided to immediately pounce on about 70 South Africans, at the stroke of a pen declare 19 community and political organisations unlawful, and ban two newspapers.

