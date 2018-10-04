What makes effective teachers
Most of our school teachers are forgettable creatures
Most of our school teachers are forgettable creatures. They fade into memory as unremarkable and sometimes even horrible.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.