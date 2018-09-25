[LETTER] Neglect in schools exacts heavy cost

The topic hotly discussed in every staffroom at length last week was the unnecessary death of Gadimang Mokolobate, a new young teacher, who was stabbed [allegedly] by a pupil. Outrage is one of the emotions this type of news invokes – that this noble profession, the mother of all others, has not been held sacred by society.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.