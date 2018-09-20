Are SA students becoming soft?
“Our students say they are oppressed,” said one questioner at a social sciences research conference I addressed last week. To be honest, I do not fully understand this lament.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.