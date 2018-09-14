Vuyo Mvoko | What did the top six say to Ace?
After vehement denials, counter accusations and confusion, it became apparent that the ANC, too, didn’t know what to do.
Oh, how one would have wanted to be a fly on the wall of Luthuli House, the ANC headquarters, when the governing party’s top six officials met on Monday evening to hear party secretary-general Ace Magashule explain himself.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.