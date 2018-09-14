Vuyo Mvoko | What did the top six say to Ace?

After vehement denials, counter accusations and confusion, it became apparent that the ANC, too, didn’t know what to do.

Oh, how one would have wanted to be a fly on the wall of Luthuli House, the ANC headquarters, when the governing party’s top six officials met on Monday evening to hear party secretary-general Ace Magashule explain himself.

