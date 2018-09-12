LETTER | Give Bobani a chance
Trollip pulled out all the stops, even appointing PWC [allegedly] irregularly and unlawfully to investigate Bobani at a cost of millions of rand.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.