Is a McCain-Biden moment possible for the Bay?
On Monday August 27, the ANC-led coalition finally succeeded (after numerous previous unsuccessful attempts) in garnering enough votes to oust Jonathan Lawack as speaker.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.