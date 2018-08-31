Legal crisis a strategy of the DA, not the cause of Trollip’s fall as such
When opposition parties successfully passed a motion of no confidence against speaker Johnathan Lawack on Monday 27 August, the DA needed a way to prevent the council meeting from proceeding to vote against the executive mayor, Athol Trollip, and other officials.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.