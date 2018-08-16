Fixing the student funds fiasco
NSFAS operated a debt recovery system based on goodwill and trust rather than effective systems of recouping funds.
NSFAS remains the single most important embarrassment in the management of higher education since the start of our democracy.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.