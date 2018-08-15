EDITORIAL │ Wiser to ‘drip-feed’ new SA players in

South Africa will be relatively satisfied with how things panned out during their ODI cricket series win against Sri Lanka, though there is still room for improvement. With the World Cup looming in England next year, it would appear that coach Ottis Gibson is still not quite sure of the make-up of his team.

