Winston Ntshona - a pioneer to whom honour belongs

A slim, well-thumbed paperback volume occupies a special place on my bookshelf. Its spine is torn and barely legible, but such is its familiarity that I can dispense with such necessities.

I can find “Statements: Three Plays” instantly. The plays were Sizwe Bansi is Dead, The Island, and Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act.

Today, I turn to the volume as a means of paying homage to a remarkable man, Winston Ntshona, who passed away on August 2 2018. Not a man that I knew personally, but one whose impact resonates in so many different ways.

This publication in itself – an Oxford University Press edition – preserves much of what Ntshona represents in the legacy of theatre-making and theatre-going in SA and the world.

A black-and-white photograph from the Royal Court Theatre production (1974) dominates the front cover. It shows two men and a camera on a tripod in the foreground.

The image captures a vital ephemeral moment which has become as iconic as the three names superimposed above: Athol Fugard, John Kani, Winston Ntshona.

These names pronounce a genesis of South African theatre-making founded on creative partnership and collaborative authorship.

Together and individually, they represent a paradigm for collective action that fuses storytelling with political activism.

Alphabetical ordering might account for the sequence of surnames, but the image composition contradicts Ntshona’s being named last of the trio.

His prominence is asserted through sheer physical presence and position.

It is he who is seated in the foreground in a relaxed, expansive pose, elbow resting on the table in the role of the eponymous Sizwe Banzi.

Behind the table, the beam of Kani’s gleaming smile is as arresting as his appearance in dapper bow-tie and crisp white dust coat.

The two bodies declare what words cannot capture: an extraordinary complementary relationship between two very different individual performers and storytellers. In the early 1970s, I was an undergraduate at what was then named the University of Natal (Durban) studying speech and drama.

The performance of Sizwe Banzi is Dead, a play about the struggle for human dignity in apartheid-era SA, was to take place in the Student Union Building.

I recall my doubts that two actors could project a presence that would fill that enormous space.

I sat in what must have been – from the perspective of the two performers – a relatively homogeneous sea of animated young middle-class white faces.

We waited, ill-equipped, unprepared even, for a seminal experience of theatre as “a great reckoning in a little room”.