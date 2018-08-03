LETTER | No mention of death horror

I attended Kelly Bain’s funeral on Tuesday.

There were hundreds of people in the church.

The five-year-old was sitting only a few metres from her mother’s coffin.

A one-month-old baby in her grandmother’s arms was oblivious of the tragedy that has engulfed her, the brutal removal of the most important person in their lives.

Where is the word that describes this outrage?

What happened to Kelly is the utmost tragedy.

A young mother experiencing the terror and horror of fighting off a knife-wielding criminal thug, trying to protect herself and her child to the last minute of her life.

Then being stabbed to death, in the supposed sanctity of her own home on a sunny morning.

Chris Bonus walking in and also being confronted by this murderous thug and finding Kelly dead in a pool of blood.

Can horror get any worse than this?

To die in terror, knowing you have lost the fight?

The funeral service did not mention any of this.

Instead the service celebrated Kelly’s life with a preacher slinging a guitar over his shoulder with percussion drums and an electric guitar accompanying him!

There was a dirty and very sloppily dressed man in the front taking close-up photographs of the mourners with a telephoto lens. Where is the respect? Where is the dignity? Where is the appreciation of the gravity of what had happened?

It was only my respect for the grieving family that held me back from banging the camera over his head and throwing him into the street.

We were told that Kelly was now in heaven in great joy.

Kelly is in great joy watching her baby and daughter from heaven?