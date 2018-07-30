Vote for Mahlangu sad message
We have, sadly, become used to political leaders being callow, deceitful, two-faced liars who fill their boots at the expense of the poor people they claim to represent. It is a 21st-century reality.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.