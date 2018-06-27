IPTS funding the hot question
Some years ago I attended a presentation by then head of the Nelson Mandela Bay bus system Mhleli Tshamase on the scale and vision for the city’s public transport network.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.