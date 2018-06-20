Will Mettler bite the dust?

On Thursday November 12 2015 the Nelson Mandela Bay council appointed Johann Mettler acting city manager. At the time Mettler was brought in from Paarl’s Drakenstein Municipality by then corporative governance minister Pravin Gordhan to help fix what was a broken administration, notorious for its revolving door at the city manager’s office.

