LETTER │It’s you who have provoked us, JZ
It is Jacob “Gehazi” Zuma who is provoking us by spewing a lie that there is a “political conspiracy” against him.
Msholozi, you said you wanted to have your day in court. Now it has arrived, but you do not want to clear yourself in court.
All these so-called men and women of the cloth behind you, led by Vusi Dube, were not available in the days of ANC underground and United Democratic Front.
We all know that Carl Niehaus has weak morals and ethics, but is yet to reach your levels.
In your league there is Mobutu Sese Seko, General Augostino Pinochet, Kaizer Matanzima, Patrick Mphephu, Charles Sebe and Oupa Gqozo.
We salute ANC members who have turned their backs on you. You provoked us by enriching your children.
Now, you are mobilising unemployed rural youth and pensioners to attend your night vigils because our people did not benefit from you.
Tell them, your family has a R330-million palace in Dubai, the place where Duduzane lives.
You provoked us when you [allegedly] lied that you were pro-poor and working class, but Edward Zuma spent R2.5-million on his wedding and you live in a palace called Inkandleyihlekisa.
Each wife of yours gets an allowance per month for doing nothing.
The premier wife, Sizakele Khumalo-Zuma, has a tuckshop built from money from the public purse.
You provoked us when you unleashed your mob to label Thuli Madonsela a CIA agent and Bulelani Ngcuka a spy. Your statements embarrassed the departed heroes and heroines in their graves.
You slept with a daughter of your inmate on Robben Island, Judson Khuzwayo, and with a daughter of your friend, Irvin Khoza.
You provoked us when you slept with Nato in removing Saddam Hussein.
You accepted an honorary doctoral degree from a conservative Republican Texas University in the US.
You also provoked us when you alienated genuine comrades and surrounded yourself with elements such as Hlaudi Motsoeneng, Ben Ngubane, Dudu Myeni, Vusi Dube, Tom Moyane, Supra Mahumapelo, Mabheleni Ntuli, Richard Mdluli, Timmy Marimuthu, Andriano Mazzoti, Roy Moodley, David Mabuza and Bathabile Dlamini.
When Oliver Tambo was ANC president, he stopped the theft of cars to be used by MK operatives but you are a friend of crooks, it provoked us.
After sleeping – without a condom – with a daughter of our struggle icon and Aids activist, you became a “fake pastor”.
But we must also blame the likes of Blade Nzimande, Zwelinzima Vavi, Bheki Cele, Andrew Mlangeni, Gwede Mantashe, Kgalema Motlanthe, Matthew Phosa, Tokyo Sexwale and many others for supporting this man, having been warned several times by Harry Gwala.
Your sins are higher than Mount Everest, deeper than the ocean and bigger than a whale.
Like the Biblical Gehazi, you must be punished for destroying the ANC and replacing Batho Pele with moral decay.
You allowed thieves to steal our treasures.
The auditor-general’s report on local governments, including here in KwaDukuza, speaks to your legacy.
Our places are filthy and roads full of potholes because of your disciple, mayor Ricard Mthembu, who has wiped off reserves left intact by previous mayors.
After singing your remixed Umshini Wami song, go to court to clear your name and tell the court why you misbehaved like the Biblical Gehazi.