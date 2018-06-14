LETTER │It’s you who have provoked us, JZ

It is Jacob “Gehazi” Zuma who is provoking us by spewing a lie that there is a “political conspiracy” against him.

Msholozi, you said you wanted to have your day in court. Now it has arrived, but you do not want to clear yourself in court.

All these so-called men and women of the cloth behind you, led by Vusi Dube, were not available in the days of ANC underground and United Democratic Front.

We all know that Carl Niehaus has weak morals and ethics, but is yet to reach your levels.

In your league there is Mobutu Sese Seko, General Augostino Pinochet, Kaizer Matanzima, Patrick Mphephu, Charles Sebe and Oupa Gqozo.

We salute ANC members who have turned their backs on you. You provoked us by enriching your children.

Now, you are mobilising unemployed rural youth and pensioners to attend your night vigils because our people did not benefit from you.

Tell them, your family has a R330-million palace in Dubai, the place where Duduzane lives.

You provoked us when you [allegedly] lied that you were pro-poor and working class, but Edward Zuma spent R2.5-million on his wedding and you live in a palace called Inkandleyihlekisa.

Each wife of yours gets an allowance per month for doing nothing.

The premier wife, Sizakele Khumalo-Zuma, has a tuckshop built from money from the public purse.

You provoked us when you unleashed your mob to label Thuli Madonsela a CIA agent and Bulelani Ngcuka a spy. Your statements embarrassed the departed heroes and heroines in their graves.

You slept with a daughter of your inmate on Robben Island, Judson Khuzwayo, and with a daughter of your friend, Irvin Khoza.