DA split a bridge too far

Let's be real. There is unlikely to be a split in the DA – at least not the kind that is being spoken about currently. On Sunday the City Press reported that some senior DA leaders were angry about its transformation and policy direction under Mmusi Maimane. A number of senior leaders and MPs were said to be in talks with Western Cape premier Helen Zille to possibly lead the new outfit.

