Wendy Knowler | Ponder before you post on social media

I love that consumers have social media to turn to when companies behave badly.

No more can companies control and contain negative consumer feedback within their call centres and other private customer handling mechanisms; no more can they get away with claiming “no-one else has complained; there isn’t a problem”.

But while those of us in the established media are bound by ethical standards and obligations, such as affording someone the right of reply before publishing a story which names them – and subject to sanction by the Press Ombud and Broadcasting Complaints Commission if we don’t – few social media practitioners know or care about such obligations.

As some have discovered, though, there can be consequences if what you post on Facebook, Twitter or WhatsApp is not true and in the public interest. If it doesn’t tick those two boxes, it’s defamatory.

Most companies take it on the chin and choose not to take the costly, lengthy legal route. But when it’s extreme enough, and damaging enough, they do.

This week a South African company – which does not wish to be named – obtained an interdict in the Western Cape High Court ordering a private individual to remove all his “hateful, derogatory” comments on Facebook and consumer complaints website HelloPeter.

The attorney involved in the matter, Janusz Luterek of Pretoria-based Hahn & Hahn Attorneys, told me the person concerned had created a profile with a false name and not much contact information and then produced posts “based on their perception of a situation”.

“The harm being caused to the brand was irreparable in the short to medium term,” Luterek said. “And some of the comments in response to the posts were outrageously vulgar, inciting violence against the business and specific employees, and also extremely racist; more racist than anything I have seen in recent years.”

Luterek said the company maintained that the allegations were devoid of truth.