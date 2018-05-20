Letter | Jack, ANC should be ashamed of backing Lungisa

Unlike Khusta Jack, I was relieved to see that Andile Lungisa – who was extremely lucky not to have been charged with attempted murder, received jail time for his vicious, cowardly, thuggish and uncontrolled attack on DA councillor Rano Kayser.

Of course, it is ludicrous that Lungisa received a lighter sentence for an act of shocking, violence – a video of which is available on YouTube for the whole world to see – than Vicky Momberg received for a verbal racist outburst.

Momberg should have been sent to a mental asylum for six months to get her mind right, but Lungisa belongs in jail.

Thank heavens justice prevailed.

The local branch (or should I say faction) of the ANC should be ashamed of themselves for standing up for this unremorseful councillor with a shady past, and for calling racism and making nasty passive aggressive comments against the judge.

I won’t say Khusta Jack has lost his moral compass, but he certainly erred in judgment by pleading in mitigation of sentence.

Lungisa received a relatively light sentence for a heinous act of violence, and both he and Mr Jack should be grateful he didn’t get a sentence of five to 10 years, which is the minimum he would have received in most countries.

-Grant Aubin, PE