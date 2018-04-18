Opinion

Letter | Event shows off our city

By Denise Cornish - 18 April 2018
Standard Bank Ironman African Championship winner Kyle Buckingham gets a congratulatory shower from runner-up Josh Amberger, of Australia
Image: Werner Hills

What a way and what a day to showcase our beautiful city!

With coverage of the Standard Bank Ironman African Championship on national television, we could not ask for more.

And the cherry on top, our men’s winner, home-grown “superman” Kyle Buckingham.
Nelson Mandela Bay tourism, you can surely capitalise on this spectacle and build on it for future great sporting events.

What an opportunity for growth and employment for all.

Denise Cornish, Walmer, Port Elizabeth

