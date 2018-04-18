Letter | Event shows off our city

What a way and what a day to showcase our beautiful city!

With coverage of the Standard Bank Ironman African Championship on national television, we could not ask for more.

And the cherry on top, our men’s winner, home-grown “superman” Kyle Buckingham.

Nelson Mandela Bay tourism, you can surely capitalise on this spectacle and build on it for future great sporting events.

What an opportunity for growth and employment for all.

Denise Cornish, Walmer, Port Elizabeth