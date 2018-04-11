Editorial | Hani’s words still resonate today

Hani died on April 10 1993 outside his home in Boksburg after being shot in the head and back by Polish far-right extremist Janusz Walus.

Following a lifetime of challenging a brutal and unjust system, Mama Winnie was able to see the fruits of her tremendous toil in her old age; she will go to the grave knowing all the sacrifices she and others made had crystallised in a South Africa where all citizens are free.

Hani, cruelly cut down in his prime by an assassin’s bullet, would never have that privilege.

Be that as it may, the legacies of both deservedly live on, their names forever part of the story of how South Africa was able to emerge from the darkness and into the light.

But the struggle is far from over, as MaWinnie herself knew and as we South Africans must acknowledge.

Racism and inequality remain rife, and poverty is still the daily reality of millions.

It is especially at this time that the words of Hani should echo loudest from the past:

“What I fear is that the liberators emerge as elitists who drive around in Mercedes Benzes and use the resources of this country to live in palaces and to gather riches.”