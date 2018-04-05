You don’t think you need me to tell you‚ but I will anyway‚ the hate you saw on social media after the death of apartheid struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was not only reserved for the anonymity of the screen.

It was real — and it seemed like it was all around me.

I remember feeling like I had been punched in the stomach and struggled to breathe when it was confirmed that Ma Winnie had died. Driving home‚ I thought it was a bad dream.

Safe in my own space‚ I shouted at the radio‚ at the world‚ to acknowledge that the mother of our nation had died.

Those close to me know that I have preached the virtues (and vices) of Ma Winnie ever since I read a series of books about her life about two years ago.

My white friends usually put up with me and roll their eyes as they smile and say: ‘you really like her‚ hey?’ But a lot of that changed this week when suddenly the silent nods made way for messages like‚ “she is a witch” and “Finally! I hope she burns in hell“.

I was raised‚ like many white people‚ not knowing much about Ma Winnie other than she was the wife of Nelson Mandela and that she allegedly burnt people alive.

If you were especially “woke” you were told that she apparently killed a 14-year-old boy named Stompie Seipei‚ and was the devil incarnate. It was intriguing to me that so much hate could be directed at someone who I knew so little about.

So‚ I started to study more about her life.

I read how she often gave shelter to people who were fighting in the struggle and comforted women whose young children had died.

I wept when I read her account of being taken from her children and being kept in isolation‚ often speaking out loud to them as if they were there during her lonely hours in prison.

My heart broke when I read account after account of a mother who did her best to provide for her family and community while never giving the apartheid government the satisfaction of seeing her many tears.