"At a time when so much has been turned on its head, this much has become clear: Real news matters. The truth matters. Objectivity matters. Balance and fairness matter. In short, quality journalism matters."
- Warren Fernandez, World Editors Forum president
How to check on what’s real and what’s fake
The rapid advancement of social media has fed the proliferation of fake news over the years.
Thrill of world news fresh off the telex machine ...
A long time ago in the middle of the night on February 15 1989 I was sitting in the office of the South African Press ...
At the end of the day, we are only human
At the end of the day, journalists are only human and it is vital to blend compassion with the job.
Real news matters amid twin pandemics of Covid-19 and fake news
More than 120 newsrooms from around the world will come together on Monday to mark World News Day, including ...
Quality journalism more crucial than ever
In an age of social media and fake news, highlighting the critical role of journalists and professional news ...
When the media loses everyone loses
If you are deeply passionate about news journalism as a social good, there is something you can do.
Read more about World News Day, an initiative of the World Editors Forum and the Canadian Journalism Foundation, on its website or follow the conversation on social media via the hashtags #WorldNewsDay and #JournalismMatters.
