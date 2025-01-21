Volkswagen on Tuesday warned against the "harmful economic impact" of tariffs US President Donald Trump is proposing on imports from Mexico, where Europe's top carmaker operates a major factory.
The comments by the German autos giant, grappling with high costs and cheap Chinese competition at home, reflect major uncertainty following Trump's threat to possibly impose duties of 25% on goods from Mexico.
While a firm decision has not been made, Trump said such tariffs could become effective from February 1.
"The Volkswagen Group is concerned about the harmful economic impact that proposed tariffs by the US administration will have on American consumers and the international automotive industry," a Volkswagen spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Shares in Volkswagen were down 1.2%, along with European rivals that all declined on the prospect of tariffs.
In an effort to showcase its commitment to US sites, Volkswagen said it was making total investments of more than $10bn (R186,689,522,000) in the country, roughly split between its Chattanooga plant and a joint venture with Rivian.
"We value collaboration and open dialogue. The Volkswagen Group looks forward to continuing its longstanding and constructive partnership with the US administration," the spokesperson said.
Volkswagen's Puebla auto factory is Mexico's largest and one of the biggest in the Volkswagen Group, making nearly 350,000 cars in 2023, including the Jetta, Tiguan and Taos, and all for US export.
Stifel analysts have estimated about 65% of the cars Volkswagen sells in the US would no longer be competitive if duties were added to Mexican imports.
VW warns against ‘harmful’ impact of Trump tariffs
Image: Krisztian Bocsi/Getty Images
