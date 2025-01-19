World

TikTok stops working for US users

By Reuters - 19 January 2025
A view shows the office of TikTok in Culver City, California
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake

TikTok went dark in the US on Saturday before a federal ban on the Chinese-owned short-video app took effect, cutting off access to the platform that captivated nearly half of all Americans, fuelled small businesses and shaped online culture.

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned,” a message on the app said.

