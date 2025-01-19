TikTok went dark in the US on Saturday before a federal ban on the Chinese-owned short-video app took effect, cutting off access to the platform that captivated nearly half of all Americans, fuelled small businesses and shaped online culture.
“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned,” a message on the app said.
TikTok stops working for US users
Image: REUTERS/Mike Blake
TikTok went dark in the US on Saturday before a federal ban on the Chinese-owned short-video app took effect, cutting off access to the platform that captivated nearly half of all Americans, fuelled small businesses and shaped online culture.
“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned,” a message on the app said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
World