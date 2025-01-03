World

WATCH | Apple to pay $95m to settle suit saying Siri snooped on users

By Reuters - 03 January 2025

Apple agreed to pay $95 million in cash to settle a proposed class action lawsuit claiming that its voice-activated Siri assistant violated users' privacy.

