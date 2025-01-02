The Israeli military said on Thursday it had attacked and destroyed medium-range rocket launchers at a Hezbollah military site in southern Lebanon.
The military said in a statement that before the strike it had sent a request to Lebanon's army to destroy the launchers and that the launchers were only attacked after the Lebanese side failed to act.
The Lebanese army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Israeli military destroys Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon
Image: Avi Ohayon
The Israeli military said on Thursday it had attacked and destroyed medium-range rocket launchers at a Hezbollah military site in southern Lebanon.
The military said in a statement that before the strike it had sent a request to Lebanon's army to destroy the launchers and that the launchers were only attacked after the Lebanese side failed to act.
The Lebanese army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News