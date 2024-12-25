Former US President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Washington hospital on Tuesday after being treated for the flu, his deputy chief of staff said in a post on X.
Clinton, 78, was hospitalised on Monday at Georgetown University Medical Center with a fever, his deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, said.
Reuters
Former US President Clinton discharged from hospital
Image: Reuters
Former US President Bill Clinton was discharged from a Washington hospital on Tuesday after being treated for the flu, his deputy chief of staff said in a post on X.
Clinton, 78, was hospitalised on Monday at Georgetown University Medical Center with a fever, his deputy chief of staff, Angel Urena, said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News