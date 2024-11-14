Masiapato said public officials were monitoring the situation. “This particular suspension is a temporary one until the situation stabilises. The port is not closed, the officials are on the ground on the Lebombo side awaiting to be guided otherwise by the Mozambican authorities. The environment is not that volatile. The protesters are just closing the road, stopping the movement of trucks, as well as the movement of private vehicles,” he said.
He said the BMA had activated a co-ordinated response involving multiple agencies. “If they are violent and starting to threaten life, as well infrastructure towards Ressano Garcia, moving towards Lebombo, we’ll definitely have to then close the port.
“But, for now, we’re not there yet. We are continuing to monitor the situation on the ground. Just to also confirm that the members of the court management committee are on the ground monitoring the situation. If the protest becomes violent, we’ll have no option but to close the port,” Masiapato said.
Traffic and cargo were awaiting clearance, with operations set to resume when conditions improve, said Masiapato.
SowetanLIVE
Lebombo border shut as protests resume over disputed Mozambican elections
Journalist
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Operations at the Lebombo port of entry in Mpumalanga have again been suspended after intensified protests on the Mozambican side elections .
Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Michael Masiapato said the decision to suspend operations on Wednesday was based on advice from the Mozambican government to not send any vehicles across the border.
He said the protests, described as non-violent, have blocked the Maputo corridor, affecting traffic flow. The protesters claim last month's Mozambican elections were rigged.
“The continuing and intensified protest on the Mozambican side of the port is mainly driven by those protesting about the situation in Mozambique,” said Masiapato. Demonstrators allege electoral fraud was rife during last month's voting.
“Our counterparts from Mozambique indicated to us the protesters have actually blocked the Maputo corridor ... so on that particular basis, we had to temporarily suspend the processing of border-related activities.”
BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said while the border was open, they could not process anyone because operations in Mozambique were not functional.
Masiapato said public officials were monitoring the situation. “This particular suspension is a temporary one until the situation stabilises. The port is not closed, the officials are on the ground on the Lebombo side awaiting to be guided otherwise by the Mozambican authorities. The environment is not that volatile. The protesters are just closing the road, stopping the movement of trucks, as well as the movement of private vehicles,” he said.
He said the BMA had activated a co-ordinated response involving multiple agencies. “If they are violent and starting to threaten life, as well infrastructure towards Ressano Garcia, moving towards Lebombo, we’ll definitely have to then close the port.
“But, for now, we’re not there yet. We are continuing to monitor the situation on the ground. Just to also confirm that the members of the court management committee are on the ground monitoring the situation. If the protest becomes violent, we’ll have no option but to close the port,” Masiapato said.
Traffic and cargo were awaiting clearance, with operations set to resume when conditions improve, said Masiapato.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News