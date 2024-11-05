Voters around the US head to the polls in elections to choose their president, members of Congress, and state governors.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | US voters head to polls in general election
Voters around the US head to the polls in elections to choose their president, members of Congress, and state governors.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News