WATCH LIVE | Day 3 of JSC interviews

By TimesLIVE - 09 October 2024

Day 3 of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviews continues on Wednesday.

During the interview of Susannah Cowen on Tuesday, who is recommended for deputy judge president of the Land Court by the JSC, it was heard that “South Africans want the land question resolved. South Africans want to see land justice.”

Cowen, who has been acting as deputy judge president since May, was one of three candidates interviewed for the deputy leader of the specialist court that deals with land restitution claims, awards of land ownership to labour tenants and rural evictions.

The jurisdiction of the court has also been extended and will soon include disputes involving communal property, the Ingonyama Trust and the Interim Protection of Informal Land Rights Act.  

