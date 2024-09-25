Whitaker also defended a delay of the forthcoming Starship 5 launch, noting that SpaceX had failed to complete a timely sonic boom analysis. The FAA said this month that it did not expect a determination on a licence before late November.
SpaceX needs to operate at 'highest level of safety': FAA chief
Image: REUTERS/Veronica Gabriela Cardenas
Elon Musk's SpaceX must operate at the "highest level of safety", the head of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Tuesday, defending a proposed $633,000 (R10.9m) fine against the company for violating agency rules ahead of two 2023 launches.
"They've been around 20 years, and I think they need to operate at the highest level of safety and that includes adopting [a safety management system] programme, that includes having a whistleblower programme," FAA administrator Mike Whitaker told a US House hearing.
"They launched without a permit," Whitaker said, referring to SpaceX launches in June and July of last year in Cape Canaveral, Florida. "It's the only tool we have to get compliance on safety matters."
SpaceX strongly disputed Whitaker's comments, saying "every statement he made was incorrect." The FAA declined to respond.
"SpaceX is the safest, most reliable launch provider in the world, and is absolutely committed to safety in all operations," the company said in a statement.
The FAA said SpaceX's violations included a failure to obtain approval to revise the communications plan related to its licence for the June 2023 launch of a rocket carrying an Indonesian telecommunications satellite.
Whitaker also defended a delay of the forthcoming Starship 5 launch, noting that SpaceX had failed to complete a timely sonic boom analysis. The FAA said this month that it did not expect a determination on a licence before late November.
"The delay of the Starship [launch] had to do with SpaceX filing an application and not disclosing that they were in violation of Texas and federal law on some matters, and that's a requirement to get a permit," Whitaker said.
Asked how SpaceX could move up the launch, Whitaker said: "Complying with the regulations would be the best path."
Equal treatment
Musk attacked FAA leaders last week over the agency's proposed $633,000 fine saying they were penalising SpaceX "for petty matters that have nothing to do with safety, while neglecting real safety issues at Boeing. This is deeply wrong and puts human lives at risk."
Whitaker told reporters he had not seen Musk's social media post and declined to say if he had spoken to the billionaire. But Whitaker agreed that space companies should be treated equally.
"I think Boeing and SpaceX should have the same oversight. They should all have SMS [safety management systems]. They should all have whistleblower programmes," he said.
Boeing has SMS and whistleblower programmes.
Musk has chafed for years at what he sees as government inefficiency and has battled with federal regulators. SpaceX must obtain FAA signoffs for rocket launches and new technology.
Whitaker said SpaceX's July 2023 launch failed to comply with launch requirements, did not have a necessary permit, and did not complete a risk analysis before launching.
SpaceX said on Tuesday it was "fully licensed to conduct these Falcon launches" and did not violate Texas law. "SpaceX rejects any allegations from FAA that SpaceX violated any laws," the company said.
In February 2023 the FAA proposed a $175,000 (R3m) civil penalty against SpaceX for failing to submit some safety data to the agency prior to an August 2022 launch of Starlink satellites. The company paid the penalty.
