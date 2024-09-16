Eight people have died overnight while trying to cross the Channel from France to England, French media including BFM TV and Le Figaro reported on Sunday, citing French authorities.
The incident comes after 12 migrants died earlier this month after their boat capsized on its way to Britain.
Reuters
Eight dead after Channel crossing attempt
