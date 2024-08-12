Singer Celine Dion's management team has criticised US presidential candidate Donald Trump's use of her iconic song, My Heart Will Go On, at his election rally recently.
Trump played Dion's video of her 1997 Oscar-winning track on a big screen at his rally in Montana last week.
“Celine Dion's management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada, became aware of the unauthorised usage of the video, recording, musical performance and likeness of Celine Dion singing My Heart Will Go On at a Donald Trump/JD Vance campaign rally in Montana. In no way is this use authorised and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use ... and really, that song?” the statement read.
The song is one of Dion's best-known songs and has received an Oscar, Golden Globe, Grammys, Academy and many other awards. It was the soundtrack of the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.
She joined the long list of artists who have objected to Trump using their songs. Other artists who have ordered Trump not to play their songs include Rihanna, the Rolling Stones, Neil Young, Adele and Pharrell Williams.
Recently, Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr also hit back at Trump after he used the band's hit Please, Let Me Get What I Want at a rally earlier this year.
'Really, that song?': Celine Dion denounces Trump's use of 'Titanic' song at rally
Many artists have objected to Trump's use of their music
Image: Gonzalo Fuentes
