Quake with 6.9 magnitude hits western Japan, tsunami alerts issued

By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Sakura Murakami - 08 August 2024
Tsunami alerts issued.
Image: 123RF/3D illustration/ File photo

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 hit western Japan on Thursday, triggering tsunami advisories for several regions in the southwestern Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Reuters

