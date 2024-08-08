An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 hit western Japan on Thursday, triggering tsunami advisories for several regions in the southwestern Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, public broadcaster NHK reported.
Reuters
Quake with 6.9 magnitude hits western Japan, tsunami alerts issued
Image: 123RF/3D illustration/ File photo
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 hit western Japan on Thursday, triggering tsunami advisories for several regions in the southwestern Japanese islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, public broadcaster NHK reported.
