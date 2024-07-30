WATCH | Hundreds of prisoners freed from DR Congo's largest jail
By Reuters - 30 July 2024
Formerly detained journalist Stanis Bujakera used cellphone footage to expose dire conditions at the Democratic Republic of Congo's largest and most overcrowded prison, leading to the release of 420 prisoners.
