World

WATCH | Hundreds of prisoners freed from DR Congo's largest jail

By Reuters - 30 July 2024

Formerly detained journalist Stanis Bujakera used cellphone footage to expose dire conditions at the Democratic Republic of Congo's largest and most overcrowded prison, leading to the release of 420 prisoners.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa

Most Read