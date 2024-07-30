World

WATCH | Floods hit Sudanese displacement camp in Kassala

By Reuters - 30 July 2024

Floods inundated displacement camps in Sudan's Kassala, killing several people and impacting more than 10,000, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

