The 95 Libyan nationals arrested at a farm in White River after a suspected military training base was uncovered last week appeared before the White River magistrate's court on Monday.
They were charged with making misrepresentations in their applications for visas.
Their case was postponed until August 5 and the suspects remain in custody.
TimesLIVE
95 Libyans remanded after making first court appearance
Image: Supplied
