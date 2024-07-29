World

95 Libyans remanded after making first court appearance

By TimesLIVE - 30 July 2024
When a team led by SAPS detectives arrived at the farm they found the Libyans housed in military tents.
When a team led by SAPS detectives arrived at the farm they found the Libyans housed in military tents.
Image: Supplied

The 95 Libyan nationals arrested at a farm in White River after a suspected military training base was uncovered last week appeared before the White River magistrate's court on Monday. 

They were charged with making misrepresentations in their applications for visas.  

Their case was postponed until August 5 and the suspects remain in custody. 

TimesLIVE 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa

Most Read