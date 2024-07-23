World

Death toll from Ethiopian landslides rises to 157, official says

By Dawit Endeshaw - 23 July 2024
The death toll from two landslides in southern Ethiopia has risen sharply to 157 and the number could increase further, a government official said on Tuesday.

A landslide buried people in Gofa zone in Southern Ethiopia regional state, then a second one engulfed others who had gathered to help on Monday morning, officials said.

"Searching still going on and there are bodies that are yet to be recovered. The area is very challenging," Markos Melese, head of the National Disaster Response agency in Gofa Zone, told Reuters by phone.

"We have so far recovered 157 bodies from two villages ... We believe the number will increase."

On Monday, a official said at least 50 people had died and children and police officers were among the dead.

