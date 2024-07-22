World

Nigerian artist aims at world record for largest individual drawing

By Seun Sanni - 22 July 2024
Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy shakes hands with Fola David, a Nigerian medical doctor and artist as he is creating a piece covering over 1,000 square metres, who hopes the Guinness World Record will soon certify his work as the world's largest painting by an individual at Onikan stadium in Lagos, Nigeria, July 21, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Seun Sanni

Nigerian artist Fola David is seeking the Guinness record for the largest drawing by an individual after spending six days on his piece in a stadium in the commercial capital Lagos.

David, also a medical doctor, said his 1,050 square metre “Unity in Diversity” artwork showing two giant hands holding Nigeria's map was meant to showcase the country's cultural heritage.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, is made up of about 250 ethnic groups, split roughly equally between Muslims and Christians, with ethnic frictions common.

A drone view of Fola David, a Nigerian medical doctor and artist who is creating a piece covering over 1,000 square metres, hoping the Guinness World Record will soon certify his work as the world's largest painting by an individual, at Onikan stadium in Lagos, Nigeria, July 18, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Seun Sanni

“Our diversity should be seen as something that unites us, as something that strengthens us, rather than something that should create that divide between us,” David said after completing his work on Sunday night.

The Guinness World Record body has been informed and will need to certify his work if he is to surpass the record set in 2021 by Indian artist Ravi Soni who drew a 629.98 square metre piece.

A drone view of the piece covering over 1,000 square metres created by Fola David, a Nigerian medical doctor and artist who hopes the Guinness World Record will soon certify his work as the world's largest painting by an individual, at Onikan stadium in Lagos, Nigeria, July 21, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Seun Sanni
A drone view shows the complete piece covering over 1,000 square metres created by Fola David, a Nigerian medical doctor and artist who hopes the Guinness World Record will soon certify his work as the world's largest painting by an individual, at Onikan stadium in Lagos, Nigeria, July 21, 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Seun Sanni
