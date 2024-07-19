A towering Stegosaurus fossil standing at 11 feet tall, 20 feet in length and boasting an impressive femur length of 45 inches, sold at Sotheby's New York for a record-breaking $44.6 million, making it the most valuable fossil ever sold at the auction.
WATCH | Most complete Stegosaurus fossil found breaks auction record
