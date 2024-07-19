WATCH | Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination for president
By Reuters - 19 July 2024
Donald Trump accepts the Republican presidential nomination before a raucous audience of thousands, the crowning event to a gathering of the party's faithful just days after the former president survived an assassination attempt.
