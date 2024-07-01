France begins voting in election that could hand power to far right
Anti-immigrant, Eurosceptic RN party leading in polls ahead of first round
French voters began voting yesterday in the first round of a snap parliamentary election that could usher in the country's first far-right government since World War 2, a potential sea change at the heart of the EU.
President Emmanuel Macron stunned the country when he called the vote after his centrist alliance was crushed in European elections last month by Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.