Stealing from Trump was 'self-help,' Cohen testifies at hush money trial

One of them drew a reprimand from the judge after he expressed dissatisfaction, prompting the judge to momentarily clear the courtroom.
“If you don't like my ruling, you don't give me side eye and you don't roll your eyes,” Justice Juan Merchan told Robert Costello, a lawyer called by the defence team to testify.
Trump's lawyers have said they do not plan to call many witnesses, and it was unclear whether Trump himself will testify.
Cohen, 57, said he paid roughly $20,000 in cash in a paper bag to a tech company out of the $50,000 that it was owed and kept the rest. The Trump Organization later reimbursed him $100,000 in total.
He said he stole the money because he was upset about his annual bonus being cut after he fronted $130,000 of his own money to buy the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels, who was threatening shortly before the 2016 election to go public with her account of an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.
New York prosecutors say Trump broke the law by covering up that payment to Daniels.
Cohen testified that he discussed that payment more than 20 times with Trump in October 2016, at a time when Trump was facing multiple accusations of sexual misbehaviour.
Cohen previously testified that Trump worried that Daniels' story would hurt his appeal to women voters. That undercut the argument by Trump's legal team that he was seeking only to protect his family from embarrassment.
But as a convicted felon and admitted liar, Cohen is a problematic witness.
Testifying for the defence, Costello said Cohen told him after a 2018 FBI raid that he did not have any dirt on Trump to offer prosecutors.
“He said, ‘I swear to God, Bob, I don’t have anything on Donald Trump,’” Costello said, referring to Cohen.
Costello also said Cohen told him numerous times that Trump knew nothing about the payment to Daniels.
Cohen has previously testified that he lied to Costello because he was worried he would relay to Trump any indications that he might co-operate with prosecutors.
WILL TRUMP TESTIFY?
Though Trump said before the trial began that he planned to testify, defence lawyer Todd Blanche told the judge last week that it was no longer certain. Outside the courtroom on Monday, Trump did not tell reporters whether he would testify or not.
At the outset of Monday's session, Merchan said he expected the prosecution and the defence to make their closing arguments next week followed by jury deliberations.
The first former president to face a criminal trial has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up the payment to Daniels, who had threatened to go public with her account of an alleged 2006 sexual encounter — a liaison Trump denies.
Trump, 77, has blasted the trial as a politically motivated effort to hobble his Republican Party campaign to take back the White House from Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election.
If he chooses to testify, Trump will have the opportunity to convince jurors that he was not responsible for the paperwork at the heart of the case, and rebut Daniels' detailed account of their meeting in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
He would not be restrained by a gag order that bars him in other settings from criticising witnesses, jurors and relatives of the judge and prosecutors.
However, he would face cross-examination by prosecutors, who could try to expose inconsistencies in his story. Any lies told under oath could expose him to further criminal perjury charges.
Trump last appeared as a witness in a civil business-fraud trial last year, delivering defiant and rambling testimony that aggravated Justice Arthur Engoron, who was overseeing the case. Engoron would go on to order him to pay $355 million in penalties after finding he fraudulently overstated his net worth to dupe lenders.
The hush money trial is widely seen as the least consequential of the four criminal prosecutions Trump faces, but it is likely the only one to go to trial before the election. Trump faces charges in Washington and Georgia of trying to overturn his 2020 loss to Biden and charges in Florida of mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021. He has pleaded not guilty in all three cases.
Reuters
Stealing from Trump was 'self-help,' Cohen testifies at hush money trial
Image: REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg
Donald Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen testified that he stole money from Trump's company as a form of “self-help” as prosecutors rested their case on Monday at the former US president's hush money trial.
The prosecution's most important and final witness, Cohen acknowledged on his last day of testimony that he pocketed most of a sum of money that was meant for a technology company that did work for Trump's company.
“I just felt it was almost like self-help,” Cohen said.
Cohen's admission that he had stolen from his then-boss, first raised by defence lawyers on cross-examination, could hurt his credibility with jurors who will be charged with deciding whether Trump should be found guilty at the first trial of a former US president.
Shortly after Cohen left the witness box, prosecutors rested their case and Trump's lawyers began calling witnesses of their own.
One of them drew a reprimand from the judge after he expressed dissatisfaction, prompting the judge to momentarily clear the courtroom.
“If you don't like my ruling, you don't give me side eye and you don't roll your eyes,” Justice Juan Merchan told Robert Costello, a lawyer called by the defence team to testify.
Trump's lawyers have said they do not plan to call many witnesses, and it was unclear whether Trump himself will testify.
Cohen, 57, said he paid roughly $20,000 in cash in a paper bag to a tech company out of the $50,000 that it was owed and kept the rest. The Trump Organization later reimbursed him $100,000 in total.
He said he stole the money because he was upset about his annual bonus being cut after he fronted $130,000 of his own money to buy the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels, who was threatening shortly before the 2016 election to go public with her account of an alleged sexual encounter with Trump.
New York prosecutors say Trump broke the law by covering up that payment to Daniels.
Cohen testified that he discussed that payment more than 20 times with Trump in October 2016, at a time when Trump was facing multiple accusations of sexual misbehaviour.
Cohen previously testified that Trump worried that Daniels' story would hurt his appeal to women voters. That undercut the argument by Trump's legal team that he was seeking only to protect his family from embarrassment.
But as a convicted felon and admitted liar, Cohen is a problematic witness.
Testifying for the defence, Costello said Cohen told him after a 2018 FBI raid that he did not have any dirt on Trump to offer prosecutors.
“He said, ‘I swear to God, Bob, I don’t have anything on Donald Trump,’” Costello said, referring to Cohen.
Costello also said Cohen told him numerous times that Trump knew nothing about the payment to Daniels.
Cohen has previously testified that he lied to Costello because he was worried he would relay to Trump any indications that he might co-operate with prosecutors.
WILL TRUMP TESTIFY?
Though Trump said before the trial began that he planned to testify, defence lawyer Todd Blanche told the judge last week that it was no longer certain. Outside the courtroom on Monday, Trump did not tell reporters whether he would testify or not.
At the outset of Monday's session, Merchan said he expected the prosecution and the defence to make their closing arguments next week followed by jury deliberations.
The first former president to face a criminal trial has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up the payment to Daniels, who had threatened to go public with her account of an alleged 2006 sexual encounter — a liaison Trump denies.
Trump, 77, has blasted the trial as a politically motivated effort to hobble his Republican Party campaign to take back the White House from Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 election.
If he chooses to testify, Trump will have the opportunity to convince jurors that he was not responsible for the paperwork at the heart of the case, and rebut Daniels' detailed account of their meeting in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
He would not be restrained by a gag order that bars him in other settings from criticising witnesses, jurors and relatives of the judge and prosecutors.
However, he would face cross-examination by prosecutors, who could try to expose inconsistencies in his story. Any lies told under oath could expose him to further criminal perjury charges.
Trump last appeared as a witness in a civil business-fraud trial last year, delivering defiant and rambling testimony that aggravated Justice Arthur Engoron, who was overseeing the case. Engoron would go on to order him to pay $355 million in penalties after finding he fraudulently overstated his net worth to dupe lenders.
The hush money trial is widely seen as the least consequential of the four criminal prosecutions Trump faces, but it is likely the only one to go to trial before the election. Trump faces charges in Washington and Georgia of trying to overturn his 2020 loss to Biden and charges in Florida of mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021. He has pleaded not guilty in all three cases.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News