World

Gaza's Rafah crossing closed because of Israeli tanks, border authority says

By Reuters - 07 May 2024
Soldiers mourn during a funeral for IDF soldier Sergeant Michael Ruzal Killed in a rocket attack in Southern Israel on May 6, 2024 in Rishon LeZion, Israel.
Soldiers mourn during a funeral for IDF soldier Sergeant Michael Ruzal Killed in a rocket attack in Southern Israel on May 6, 2024 in Rishon LeZion, Israel.
Image: Amir Levy/Getty Images

The Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt is closed on the Palestinian side because of the presence of Israeli tanks, the spokesperson of the Gaza border authority told Reuters on Tuesday.

Three humanitarian sources told Reuters that the flow of aid through the crossing is halted.

Reuters

.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Game Highlights: APR (Rwanda) v US Monastir (Tunisia)
Game Highlights: Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) v AS Douanes (Senegal)

Most Read