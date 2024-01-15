×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Two US Navy sailors reported missing while conducting operations off coast of Somalia

By Kanishka Singh - 15 January 2024
Search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate them.
Search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate them.
Image: 123RF/nikkytok

Two US Navy sailors were reported missing at sea while conducting operations off the coast of Somalia on Thursday evening, the US military said in a statement on Friday, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate them.

“The sailors were forward-deployed to the US 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions,” the US Central Command said. The statement added that additional information would not be made available until the personnel recovery operation was complete.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...

Most Read