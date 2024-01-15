Two US Navy sailors were reported missing at sea while conducting operations off the coast of Somalia on Thursday evening, the US military said in a statement on Friday, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate them.
“The sailors were forward-deployed to the US 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions,” the US Central Command said. The statement added that additional information would not be made available until the personnel recovery operation was complete.
Reuters
Two US Navy sailors reported missing while conducting operations off coast of Somalia
Image: 123RF/nikkytok
Two US Navy sailors were reported missing at sea while conducting operations off the coast of Somalia on Thursday evening, the US military said in a statement on Friday, adding that search and rescue operations were ongoing to locate them.
“The sailors were forward-deployed to the US 5th Fleet (C5F) area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions,” the US Central Command said. The statement added that additional information would not be made available until the personnel recovery operation was complete.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News